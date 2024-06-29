advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

‘Really cool to be on a runway’: Runners take off during airport 5K

Posted June 29, 2024 3:40 pm
Joe Lewnard
 

At least 1,000 competitors enjoyed the unique opportunity to run on an airport runway during the Rock 'n' Run the Runway 5K race at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling Saturday.

  Runners have just left the start line during the Rock ’n’ Run the Runway 5K at Chicago Executive Airport Saturday in Wheeling. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Runners leave the starting line during the Rock ’n’ Run the Runway 5K at Chicago Executive Airport Saturday in Wheeling. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

The race was centered around Chicago Executive's 5,000-foot long runway, and the airport closed to flight traffic. A walking event took place at the same time to the south of the 5K run.

Jen Kalmus of Round Lake, who coaches a running club at an Antioch school and encourages kids to run, had her personal-best time in a 5K Saturday.

“It's really cool to be on a runway, it's just neat,” Kalmus said.

The event also included music, an airplane and airport support equipment display and kids’ activities.

  Runners cross the finish line during the Rock ’n’ Run the Runway 5K at Chicago Executive Airport Saturday in Wheeling. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Charities and Fundraising Communities Entertainment Exercise Festivals and Fairs Health Health and Fitness Lifestyle News Prospect Heights Running & Jogging Wheeling
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company