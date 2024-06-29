‘Really cool to be on a runway’: Runners take off during airport 5K

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Jen Kalmus of Round Lake cheers as she makes her final approach toward the finish line during the Rock ’n’ Run the Runway 5K at Chicago Executive Airport Saturday in Wheeling.

At least 1,000 competitors enjoyed the unique opportunity to run on an airport runway during the Rock 'n' Run the Runway 5K race at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling Saturday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Runners have just left the start line during the Rock ’n’ Run the Runway 5K at Chicago Executive Airport Saturday in Wheeling.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Runners leave the starting line during the Rock ’n’ Run the Runway 5K at Chicago Executive Airport Saturday in Wheeling.

The race was centered around Chicago Executive's 5,000-foot long runway, and the airport closed to flight traffic. A walking event took place at the same time to the south of the 5K run.

Jen Kalmus of Round Lake, who coaches a running club at an Antioch school and encourages kids to run, had her personal-best time in a 5K Saturday.

“It's really cool to be on a runway, it's just neat,” Kalmus said.

The event also included music, an airplane and airport support equipment display and kids’ activities.