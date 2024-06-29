‘Really cool to be on a runway’: Runners take off during airport 5K
At least 1,000 competitors enjoyed the unique opportunity to run on an airport runway during the Rock 'n' Run the Runway 5K race at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling Saturday.
The race was centered around Chicago Executive's 5,000-foot long runway, and the airport closed to flight traffic. A walking event took place at the same time to the south of the 5K run.
Jen Kalmus of Round Lake, who coaches a running club at an Antioch school and encourages kids to run, had her personal-best time in a 5K Saturday.
“It's really cool to be on a runway, it's just neat,” Kalmus said.
The event also included music, an airplane and airport support equipment display and kids’ activities.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.