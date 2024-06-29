Carol Stream man ordered held pretrial in road-rage related shooting in home improvement store parking lot

Carol Stream resident Carlos Sanchez was detained pretrial on a charge of aggravated battery in DuPage County court on June 29, 2024. DuPage County State's Attorney's office

A Carol Stream man accused of shooting another man in a home improvement store parking lot after a road rage altercation was ordered held Saturday pending a trial, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Judge Susan Alvarado granted the state’s motion to detain Carlos Sanchez, 26, of the 800 block of Britton Road. He is charged with one count of aggravated battery, discharge of a firearm, a Class X felony and one count of misdemeanor endangering the health or life of a child in connection with events that unfolded Thursday.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, Carol Stream police were called to Lowe’s Home Improvement, 400 W. Army Trail Road, at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of person with a gun and a man on the ground.

The man had an apparent gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to a state’s attorney’s office news release.

According to the release, Sanchez and the man got into a road rage incident near Army Trail and Kuhn roads and Sanchez followed the man into the Lowe’s parking lot. Both men got out of their vehicles and after a verbal and physical altercation, Sanchez is accused of shooting the man in the leg, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

According to the news release, reports show Sanchez fled after the shooting with his six-year old son in the vehicle. He was taken into custody a short time later at home, authorities said. Hanover Park, Winfield, Bloomingdale and Darien police as well as the DuPage County Forest Preserve police and DuPage County Sheriff’s Office assisted, according to the news release.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in the release said the man who was shot is expected to recover. He added that road rage situations can escalate quickly and cautioned anyone involved in one to “take a deep breath and do not let your emotions get the best of you.”

Carol Stream police Chief Don Cummings said road rage is a serious and growing concern.

“A moment of anger can have lifelong consequences,” he said.

Sanchez’ next court appearance is July 22.