Blackhawks add five more players on Day Two of NHL draft

After drafting three players in the first round of the NHL draft Friday, the Blackhawks added five more on the second day of the draft Saturday.

The Blackhawks on Friday selected defenseman Artyom Levshunov (second overall), plus forwards Sacha Boisvert (18th) and Marek Vanacker (27th) in the first round.

In the third round on Saturday, at 67th overall, the Blackhawks selected forward John Mustard.

Mustard, 17, suited up in 60 regular-games with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL during the 2023-24 season, notching 56 points. His 29 goals led all USHL rookies, while his 56 points rank second among all league first-years.

He led all Waterloo skaters in goals, while ranking second in points among all club skaters. Additionally, Mustard earned USHL Rookie of the Year honors and was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team in 2023-24. He is committed to Providence College for the 2024-25 campaign.

Five picks later in the third round, the Blackhawks added forward A.J. Spellacy.

Spellacy, 18, set career highs in games played (67), goals (21), assists (17) and points (38) with the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL last year. His 21 goals ranked fourth among all Windsor skaters, while his 38 points shared fifth on the club.

Additionally, Spellacy helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording one assist in five games.

The Blackhawks acquired the 92nd overall selection, in the third round, from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Chicago’s natural third-round selection in the 2025 NHL draft. Chicago then used the 92nd overall pick to draft forward Jack Pridham.

Artyom Levshunov, left, second overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks; Macklin Celebrini, center, first overall pick of the San Jose Sharks; and Beckett Sennecke, third overall pick of the Anaheim Ducks, pose during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus) AP

Pridham, 18, dressed in 54 regular-season games with the West Kelowna Warriors of the BCHL last season, totaling 49 points and earning BCHL All-Rookie Team honors.

Pridham also posted 11 points in 10 postseason games in 2023-24. His eight goals led all West Kelowna skaters, while his 11 points ranked second among all club skaters.

Pridham is committed to Boston University.

In the fifth round, at 138th, the Hawks took forward Joel Svensson.

Svensson, 19, appeared in 25 regular-season games with the Vaxjo Lakers HC (J20 Nationell) in 2023-24, posting 33 points. His 24 goals shared seventh among all league skaters, while his 33 points shared sixth among all Vaxjo skaters.

He also dressed in 10 games with Kristianstads IK (HockeyEttan), notching eight points. Additionally, Svensson tallied one assist in seven games with the Vaxjo Lakers HC (SHL).

In the sixth round, at 163rd, the team took defenseman Ty Henry.

Henry, 17, dressed in a career-high 54 regular-season games with the Erie Otters (OHL) during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying seven assists. His seven assists and seven points each ranked fifth among all Erie blueliners. Henry also appeared in six postseason games with the Otters in 2023-24.