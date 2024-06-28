‘This will be a boon for us’: $18.8 million federal grant puts long-sought Cedar Lake Road realignment on track

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Downtown Round Lake including the Metra station and Cedar Lake road running through the business district, left. The station will be moved and improvements made as part of the Cedar Lake Road realignment project.

A multifaceted project that could have a huge impact on downtown Round Lake and nearby areas got a boost with the award of an $18.8 million federal grant for realignment of Cedar Lake Road and a host of associated improvements.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com The at-grade Metra rail crossing in downtown Round Lake would be moved 650 feet to the west as part of the $57 million Cedar Lake Road realignment project.

The project has gone through several iterations and delays since the initial concept 45 years ago and is as close as it has been to getting built.

Rendering of the view from Railroad Avenue in downtown Round Lake looking south to Cedar Lake Road included in a streetscape plan adopted last fall. Courtesy of Teska Associates Inc.

Involved parties, including the U.S. Department of Transportation, Metra, Lake County and the village are on board and coupled with previous federal funding the $57 million project has a green light.

“This is a transformative investment in Lake County and the Round Lake area that will bring innumerable benefits to our community,” U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider said this week announcing the grant.

Besides significantly improving safety along Cedar Lake Road, the project dramatically will enhance the village’s central business district, he said.

One of the largest federal investments for local infrastructure Lake County has ever received, the grant will be used for the Cedar Lake Road Realignment and Mobility Improvements Project to include five new intersections from Hart Road to Nippersink Road.

Elements include more than 3 miles of new sidewalk and bike paths; drainage upgrades; relocating the existing at-grade rail crossing; reconfiguring the Metra station and platform; and parking and bus stop upgrades on each side of the tracks.

According to Lake County, the project would provide $565 million in net benefits including reducing 312,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emitted over 22 years, congestion relief, improved safety and economic development potential.

“This is something that will be a boon to us,” said Mayor Russell Kraly. “It’s going to open a lot of area for development downtown we don’t have right now.”

Plan to realign Cedar Lake Road through Round Lake takes a detour

Lake County Board member John Wasik, who lobbied extensively for the grant, said the project will have “a profound positive impact on economic development,” and allow the Millennium Trail to be connected with the Nippersink Forest Preserve and Madrona Village subdivision.

A dangerous dog leg that merges Cedar Lake Road onto Nippersink Road and across the Metra tacks will be eliminated and delays reduced, Wasik added.

Northbound travel time during peak hours along Cedar Lake Road will be reduced by 40% to 68%. The improvements also will eliminate 17 vehicle, pedestrian and train “conflict points,” hopefully reducing travel delays by 86% and crashes by 36%, according to Lake County.

After decades of talk, Cedar Lake Road realignment has momentum

Dealing with the broken alignment of Cedar Lake Road dates to 1979 when it was under the jurisdiction of the Illinois Department of Transportation. Different alignments were considered but it did not proceed because of public opposition to an overpass or underpass.

A second study in 1987 had an at-grade crossing, but there was no money to build it. Cedar Lake Road was transferred to Lake County in 2012. A feasibility study in 2016 identified multiple alternatives and evaluated impacts, benefits and costs.

The Lake County Division of Transportation has secured more than $31 million in federal funding for the project. Construction costs are estimated at $42 million of the overall $57 million tab. The county, village and Metra will be contributing, according to LCDOT.

LCDOT now can begin the next stage of the project to acquire land, secure permits and other details. Construction tentatively is scheduled for 2027.

“I’ve lived here 57 years and you take a look at downtown, it really has not changed,” Kraly said. “We’ve been stuck in a time warp. Now it’s time to modernize, add some stuff and bring it into this century.”