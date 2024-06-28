Woman killed in Elk Grove Village house fire

An Elk Grove Village woman is dead following an early Friday morning house fire.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 62-year-old Cindy Goodwin.

WGN TV is reporting that firefighters were called to the house on the 900 block of Wilshire Avenue just after midnight by a neighbor or passerby.

Officials told WGN that police were first to arrive on scene, but officers were driven back by the intensity of the blaze.

Fire officials have not released any details about the fire yet.