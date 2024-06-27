Water main break floods Wheeling shelter, displacing dozens of dogs and cats

A water main break early Wednesday flooded the Heartland Animal Shelter in Wheeling, forcing the evacuation of dozens of dogs and cats. Courtesy of Heartland Animal Shelter

Dozens of dogs and cats are in need of foster care after a shelter in Wheeling flooded Wednesday.

More than a hundred animals were displaced from Heartland Animal Shelter, 586 Palwaukee Drive, when a water main break caused the entire building to flood with more than 2 feet of water.

Executive Director Jennifer Schlueter said her staff found out about the break when a trash collector, who likes to see the cats perched on the windows, noticed water and mud flowing from under the front door of the shelter. He called 911, and the fire department notified her about 6:30 a.m.

“Our business operations manager lives less than 10 minutes away, and she got here first,” Schlueter said. “She called me and said, ‘Hurry up and get over here. It’s really bad.’ It was like a river was running through the shelter. There was water in every single room.”

Schlueter said many of the cats jumped up to higher spots and were spared from getting wet, but the dogs in the kennels were covered in water up their shoulders.

Heartland is accepting donations of pet food, cages, cat carriers and to replace damaged items.

Those interested in fostering an animal can email dogs@heartlandanimalshelter.org and cats@heartlandanimalshelter.org.

To read the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Some dogs were found standing in water up to their shoulders Wednesday morning after an overnight water main break flooded the Heartland Animal Shelter in Wheeling. Courtesy of Heartland Animal Shelter