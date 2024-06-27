Here’s where to catch a presidential debate party

There’s one thing suburban Democrats and Republicans would seem to agree on — a presidential debate is no fun without a posse of like-minded souls.

Former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden will square off in the first presidential debate Thursday evening. Associated Press, File

Various debate night parties are springing up to mark the first 2024 forum between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Here’s a look at some local watch events.

• Cook County Republicans will be gathering at a fundraiser and watch party from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 690, 122 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. To RSVP, go to info@tosiforrep.com

• The Democratic Party of DuPage County’s event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Lisle Township Democratic Organization Office, 1260 Iroquois Ave., Suite 104, Naperville. A “swear jar” with a suggested $5 donation will be featured. Information is at events.democrats.org/event.

• Lake County Democrats will hold a watch party from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Half Day Brewing, 200 Village Green, Lincolnshire. For info, go to lakedems.org/events/lake-county-democrats-presidential-debate-watch-party.

• McHenry County GOPAC’s debate watch is from 6 to 10 p.m. at Avante Banquets and Conference Center, 1050 Northwest Highway, Fox River Grove. Costs are $25 a person and include hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks plus door prizes. For info, go to mcgopac.com.