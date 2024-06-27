Here’s where to catch a presidential debate party
There’s one thing suburban Democrats and Republicans would seem to agree on — a presidential debate is no fun without a posse of like-minded souls.
Various debate night parties are springing up to mark the first 2024 forum between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Here’s a look at some local watch events.
• Cook County Republicans will be gathering at a fundraiser and watch party from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 690, 122 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. To RSVP, go to info@tosiforrep.com
• The Democratic Party of DuPage County’s event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Lisle Township Democratic Organization Office, 1260 Iroquois Ave., Suite 104, Naperville. A “swear jar” with a suggested $5 donation will be featured. Information is at events.democrats.org/event.
• Lake County Democrats will hold a watch party from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Half Day Brewing, 200 Village Green, Lincolnshire. For info, go to lakedems.org/events/lake-county-democrats-presidential-debate-watch-party.
• McHenry County GOPAC’s debate watch is from 6 to 10 p.m. at Avante Banquets and Conference Center, 1050 Northwest Highway, Fox River Grove. Costs are $25 a person and include hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks plus door prizes. For info, go to mcgopac.com.