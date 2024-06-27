Cookie shop catering to your late-night sweet tooth coming to Naperville this summer

Insomnia Cookies is opening a Naperville location this summer near North Central College. The bakery is known for delivering warm cookies to late-night snackers, with some locations open as late as 3 a.m. Courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

A popular cookie shop with a cultlike following of late-night snackers is coming to Naperville.

Insomnia Cookies is slated to open this summer at 22 E. Chicago Ave., Suite 109, near North Central College. It will be their first Naperville location and 15th in Illinois.

Known for serving warm cookie all day and into the night, Insomnia offers in-store dining, pickup and delivery of their cookies. Their website says the Naperville location will be open until 1 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and until 3 a.m. Thursday to Saturday.

Insomnia Cookies offers a variety of ice cream flavors in addition to a cookie menu that has over 20 offerings. Courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

The menu features over 20 cookies flavors, from classics like chocolate chunk and oatmeal raisin to deluxe offerings like their chocolate peanut butter cup, confetti and salted caramel cookies. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

A frequently-rotating limited-edition menu currently includes vegan miso peanut ramen and dulce de leche cookies.

They also offer brownies, brookies and blondies, a variety of ice cream flavors, cookie’wich’s and cookie cakes.

Insomnia was founded in 2003 in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, who couldn’t find a good way to satisfy his late-night sweet tooth.

The chain has since expanded to 280 locations nationwide and has over half a million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok.

The new shop is hiring part-time cookie crew members, delivery drivers, and shift leaders. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at Careers.InsomniaCookies.com.