Three men identified in Elgin double murder-suicide

The Kane County coroner has released the identities of three people killed in a double murder-suicide in Elgin in May.

They are Alan G. Doty, 77, and his sons Alan J. Doty, 53, and Marc W. Doty, 50.

All died of gunshot wounds.

Elgin police were called to an apartment on the 100 block of South State Street (Route 31) on May 30 after a caller reported not seeing their neighbors for an extended period of time.

When police entered, they found three bodies. A gun was found next to one of the men, who had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Police have not said who was the shooter.