News

Route 83 in Mundelein closed after storms down power lines

Posted June 25, 2024 8:26 am
Jake Griffin
 

A section of Route 83 in Mundelein is closed after early morning storms downed power lines.

The closure is located between Diamond Lake Road and Maple Avenue, according to traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com.

The closure was first reported just after 7 a.m. Authorities are urging motorist to avoid the area.

