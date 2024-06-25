Route 83 in Mundelein closed after storms down power lines
A section of Route 83 in Mundelein is closed after early morning storms downed power lines.
The closure is located between Diamond Lake Road and Maple Avenue, according to traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com.
The closure was first reported just after 7 a.m. Authorities are urging motorist to avoid the area.
