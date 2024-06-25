Palatine park district faces more questions over decision to close stables

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, May 2024 The Palatine Park District continues to face opposition over its plan to close the Palatine Stables at the end of the summer.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Amira Zaben, flanked by children Ruby Stutzman and Jasper Stutzman, was among several Palatine Stables users asking the Palatine Park District board Monday to reconsider its decision to close the facility.

Residents and stable users wearing green T-shirts emblazoned with “Save the Stables” packed Monday’s park board meeting, again urging the panel to reconsider their decision to cease operations at the facility at the end of the summer.

One major question concerns the $2.67 million the district says it would cost to renovate the stables, located near Northwest Highway and Dundee Road.

Tom Gersic, one of several audience members who addressed the board, noted that a report by construction management firm Lamp Inc. contained three quotes for post replacements, the highest of which was $136,625.

“They don’t add up to anywhere near $2.67 million,” said. “Where did that number come from?”

Commissioners also heard emotional testimony from people who will be affected if the stables are closed as planned at the end of the summer.

Amira Zaben said her daughter was able to ride a horse named Tinker Bell one year after several rough rides “spooked her.” With the guidance of her instructor, she was able to overcome her inhibitions.

“Thanks to these riding lessons, my daughter has grit,” Zaben said. “Why are you stripping this away from children?”

Park district Executive Director Ben Rea addressed questions about the $2.6 million figure Tuesday, saying it is based on Lamp’s estimate that it could cost $136,625 to replace just 20 of the facility’s 313 posts.

The cost of repairing or replacing all 313 posts also would include $350,000 for roof coating and $400,000 for code improvements, he added.

The district is having the structural engineering firm that conducted an earlier assessment of the facility’s arenas and horse pens perform a broader examination on all 313 support posts in two barns on the site.

“We're going to try and get through it as quickly as we can,” Rea said. “We want to know the answer to this just as much as everybody else.”

Built in the 1950s, the facility was privately owned until the park district acquired the nearly 9-acre site in 1988. Today the stables hosts riding lessons and other programs, and boards 61 horses, including 36 owned by the park district.

If closed as planned, park district officials say they will work with the community to come up with a master plan for re-purposing the site.