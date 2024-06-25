Des Plaines man facing sexual assault charges

Bejnamin Redzic

A 49-year-old Des Plaines man is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated criminal sexual assault, following an investigation that began late Sunday.

Bejnamin Redzic was arrested by Des Plaines police shortly after they arrived at the woman’s home on the city’s near west side at about 10:30 p.m.

Both the woman and Redzic were in the front yard of the house when police arrived. The woman told officers Redzic attacked her and threatened to kill her.

Police officials said the woman suffered bruising on her neck, arms and chest. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Redzic is slated for a detention hearing at the Cook County courthouse in Skokie.