Construction worker dies after being hit by car in Naperville

A construction worker was killed Monday morning after being struck by a car at the intersection of South Naper Boulevard and Heatherfield Circle in Naperville.

Naperville police and fire departments responded to the scene shortly after 10 a.m. after a motorist called 911 and informed the dispatcher that a construction worker had been hit by a car.

Police identified the construction worker as a 55-year-old man from Addison but did not disclose his name.

The Addison man, a subcontractor working on a city of Naperville project, was not breathing when crews arrived. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A 74-year-old woman from Mazon, Illinois, was driving the 2007 Kia Sportage that struck the construction worker.

“First and foremost, our sincere thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the individual who passed away,” Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger said. “The safety of our employees and contractors is our number one priority, and our focus now is on supporting our staff and our police department personnel as they conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy.”

Traffic crash investigators and reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department’s traffic unit responded to the scene. The road remained closed until 2:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 420-8833.