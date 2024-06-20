Hoffman Family of Companies buys Oberweis Dairy

The new owner of Oberweis Dairy does not plan to close any stores or make any large cuts to the business. Sun-Times file

Oberweis Dairy has emerged from bankruptcy with a new owner.

Hoffman Family of Companies, through its investment arm, Osprey Capital LLC, has announced it has acquired the North Aurora-based dairy company.

Oberweis filed for bankruptcy in April. The Hoffman Family of Companies was the prevailing bidder in a May auction to purchase the dairy company.

“The entire Oberweis team is thrilled to embark on this journey with the support of Hoffman Family of Companies,” Adam Kraber, president of Oberweis Dairy, said in a statement.

“From our manufacturing and distribution centers to our corporate offices and retail stores, the Oberweis team will continue the company legacy of super-premium quality and convenience,” Kraber said. “We remain committed to ‘serving up happiness’ to our valued customers.”

In a news release, the Hoffman Family of Companies said it will embark on a 100-day plan for improvements and will create a long-term growth strategy. The company plans to announce new locations throughout the Chicago area and other key markets.

“Adam (Kraber) and the management team have pivotal roles in continuing the Oberweis brand and building a new plan for profitability,” said Geoff Hoffman, co-CEO of Hoffman Family of Companies. “Together, we’ll develop a new strategy to enhance operations, drive expansion and maintain the premium quality that Oberweis represents.”

The company does not have any plans to close any Oberweis locations or make any major cuts. It stressed the Oberweis Dairy brand name and recipes will remain the same.

Hoffman said he and his family have been Oberweis home delivery customers for more than 15 years and often visit the Glenview location to “share a laugh and a cone.”

“Those family moments are so important as our kids grow up,” he said. “Now, as part of Hoffman Family of Companies, we’re excited to contribute to the continued legacy of the Oberweis brand, creating family memories for generations to come.”

Regular updates will be shared with Oberweis customers through email and on social media.

Oberweis Dairy and Hoffman Family of Company leaders also plan to host an “ice cream day” at stores in key markets throughout the summer.