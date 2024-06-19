advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Two teens dead after crashing WaveRunner into boat on Lake Marie near Antioch
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Two teens dead after crashing WaveRunner into boat on Lake Marie near Antioch

Posted June 19, 2024 8:15 am
Jake Griffin
 

Two teenage girls are dead following a crash between a Yamaha WaveRunner and a boat Tuesday evening on Lake Marie near Antioch.

The identities of the girls have not been released publicly yet.

Investigators from the Lake County sheriff’s office said a 16-year-old girl from California was piloting the WaveRunner and a 13-year-old girl from Long Grove was a passenger when it collided with a Sea Ray Cabin Cruiser near the channel to Grass Lake, just north of the Elime Road peninsula.

Investigators said witnesses reported the WaveRunner was traveling at “a high rate of speed” when it collided with the boat, which was unable to avoid the collision.

Both girls were wearing life vests, but were thrown unconscious into the water from the force of the impact with the boat, authorities said. They were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where they were pronounced dead.

The operator of the boat, a 55-year-old Antioch man, was uninjured.

Autopsies are slated for later today.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Antioch Communities News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company