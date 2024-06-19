Two teens dead after crashing WaveRunner into boat on Lake Marie near Antioch

Two teenage girls are dead following a crash between a Yamaha WaveRunner and a boat Tuesday evening on Lake Marie near Antioch.

The identities of the girls have not been released publicly yet.

Investigators from the Lake County sheriff’s office said a 16-year-old girl from California was piloting the WaveRunner and a 13-year-old girl from Long Grove was a passenger when it collided with a Sea Ray Cabin Cruiser near the channel to Grass Lake, just north of the Elime Road peninsula.

Investigators said witnesses reported the WaveRunner was traveling at “a high rate of speed” when it collided with the boat, which was unable to avoid the collision.

Both girls were wearing life vests, but were thrown unconscious into the water from the force of the impact with the boat, authorities said. They were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where they were pronounced dead.

The operator of the boat, a 55-year-old Antioch man, was uninjured.

Autopsies are slated for later today.

The crash remains under investigation.