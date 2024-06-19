NASCAR is fast — downtown Chicago won’t be. Here’s the lowdown on street closures

In just two weeks, NASCAR’s finest will repeat the Chicago Street Race, burning rubber at over 100 mph through downtown and Grant Park.

To achieve such speed, local drivers should expect slowdowns and closures as workers turn the Loop into a racecourse.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race was a hit in 2023 despite rainy conditions. It returns to the city July 6 and 7. Associated Press

Chicago will be hosting the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series on July 6 and 7, respectively

As it did in 2023, the 2.2-mile racecourse with 12 turns will wrap around Michigan Avenue, plus DuSable Lake Shore, Columbus, Balbo and Jackson drives. In addition to blocking off streets, parking restrictions will abound.

Construction of viewing areas and walkways has started, affecting segments of Ida B. Wells Drive and northbound Michigan Avenue in the vicinity of the course.

More significant pre-event closures begin next week, including the following streets:

• At 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, Jackson Drive between Michigan and Columbus Drive will shut down.

• At 8 a.m. Friday, June 28, Balbo Drive will close from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive; and at 7 p.m. Balbo will be off-limits from Michigan Avenue to Columbus.

• At 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, southbound Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive to Roosevelt Road will shut down.

• At 1 a.m., Monday, July 1, Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road will close, as will Jackson between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. At 9 p.m., southbound DLSD between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road will shut down but reopen at 6 a.m. July 2.

• At 6 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Avenue, Van Buren and Harrison streets will shut down.

• At 9 p.m., Thursday, July 4, Roosevelt Road between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and northbound Michigan between Roosevelt and Jackson Drive will be off-limits.

• Starting at 12:01 a.m., Friday, July 5, DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road will shut down. Also closing are: southbound Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Jackson Drive; northbound Indiana Avenue at 13th Street; and Monroe Street between Columbus Drive and DLSD.

For information, go to nascarchicago.com.