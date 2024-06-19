Kane County deputy seriously injured in two-vehicle crash

A Kane County sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Aurora.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said that a deputy was responding shortly after 8 a.m. to a call for emergency assistance from two other deputies serving a warrant.

With lights and sirens activated, the deputy was driving his marked Tahoe squad westbound through the intersection of North Union Avenue and East New York Street. The Tahoe was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Union.

The squad then hit the side of a grocery store, causing damage to an electrical box on the north side of the building.

Officials say the deputy suffered serious injuries to his face and torso. He was transported to Rush-Copley Hospital in Aurora.

Information about the second driver is being withheld until the Aurora Police Department completes its crash investigation. The second driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, declined medical attention at the crash site.