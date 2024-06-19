advertisement
Crime

Police: Des Plaines man charged with hate crime in security guard’s stabbing

Posted June 19, 2024 11:26 am
Daily Herald Report

A Des Plaines man was charged with a hate crime after a security guard where he lives was attacked, police said.

James Hammerand, 63, of the 800 block of South Des Plaines River Road, also is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery.

The confrontation occurred about 2:40 a.m. Saturday in an elevator, police said in a news release. Hammerand tried to punch the victim and then cut him in the abdomen, police said. Hammerand also uttered a racial slur, police said.

Hammerand was arrested after officers spotted him nearby. He was carrying a box cutter, according to the release.

The security guard’s injury was minor and he didn’t need to be hospitalized, police said.

Hammerand was turned over to the Cook County sheriff’s office, police said. Court information was not available Wednesday.

Article Categories
Communities Crime Des Plaines Local News
