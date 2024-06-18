Police: Motorcyclist killed in Arlington Heights crash

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a collision with a car in Arlington Heights, Arlington Heights Police Chief Nick Pecora said.

The motorcyclist was identified as Jack Fuchs, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office ledger.

The crash occurred at 3:51 p.m. at the intersection of Lake-Cook and Wilke roads, according to a news release from the Arlington Heights Police Department. Police said several 911 calls reported at least one car and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

Fuchs was transported to Northwest Community Hospital and pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office ledger.

Eastbound Lake-Cook Road was temporarily closed between Route 53 and Arlington Heights Road while investigators were on the scene, and police said it could take several hours. Drivers are advised to find another route.