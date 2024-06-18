advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Willie Mays, Giants’ electrifying ‘Say Hey Kid,’ has died at 93
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Police: Motorcyclist killed in Arlington Heights crash

Posted June 18, 2024 5:53 pm
By Ella Mitchell

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a collision with a car in Arlington Heights, Arlington Heights Police Chief Nick Pecora said.

The motorcyclist was identified as Jack Fuchs, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office ledger.

The crash occurred at 3:51 p.m. at the intersection of Lake-Cook and Wilke roads, according to a news release from the Arlington Heights Police Department. Police said several 911 calls reported at least one car and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

Fuchs was transported to Northwest Community Hospital and pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office ledger.

Eastbound Lake-Cook Road was temporarily closed between Route 53 and Arlington Heights Road while investigators were on the scene, and police said it could take several hours. Drivers are advised to find another route.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Arlington Heights Buffalo Grove Communities News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company