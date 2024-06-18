Buffalo Wild Wings Go opens Wednesday in Huntley with giveaway for first 100 guests

A grand opening celebration for a new Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Huntley will be held on Wednesday, June 19. Courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings GO

A new Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Huntley is celebrating its grand opening Wednesday, June 19, by giving away free wings for a year to the first 100 guests in line.

The location at 9830 IL-47 will hold a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., with the giveaway to follow.

The Buffalo Wild Wings GO concept, launched in 2020, is designed to streamline guests’ orders, whether they dine in or order takeout. They’re typically about a quarter the size of traditional BWW restaurants.

The winning guests will get a voucher for six wings every week for 52 weeks, good only at the Huntley BWW GO location.