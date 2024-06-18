Bank could replace closed restaurant on Dundee Road in Wheeling

Long a mainstay on Dundee Road in Wheeling, the Market Square Restaurant closed in 2020. A suburban bank wants to demolish the building and build a branch there. Daily Herald File Photo, 2020

A bank could replace a long-vacant restaurant building on a busy stretch of Dundee Road in Wheeling.

But the plan got a cool reception from the village board during a preliminary public review Monday night.

Northbrook Bank & Trust wants to launch a new branch at 600 W. Dundee Road, the site of the former Market Square Restaurant.

The family-style restaurant closed unexpectedly in 2020 after decades serving customers on the northeast corner of Dundee and McHenry roads in Lynn Plaza.

Northbrook Bank & Trust intends to demolish the restaurant building and put up a one-story, 3,500-square-foot facility with drive-through service on the north side of the building, Community Development Director Ross Klicker said.

But Trustee Jim Ruffatto questioned why the company wants to expand at that site when other banks — including Hoyne Savings Bank at 699 W. Dundee and Fifth Third Bank at 125 McHenry Road — already operate nearby.

Ruffatto said he was surprised there’s demand for more in-person banking despite online banking’s popularity.

Mark DiGanci, the project’s architect, insisted the need is there. Banks provide services for “people who will always need them, until the youngsters take over,” DiGanci said.

Trustee Mary Krueger and Dave Vogel shared Ruffatto’s concern, and when it came time for an informal poll on the project the trio said they didn’t support it.

Trustees Mary Papantos and Joe Vito and Village President Pat Horcher said they supported the plan. Trustee Ray Lang was absent.

The trustees’ opinions aren’t binding and the company is free to move forward with its plan. Horcher wished DiGanci luck.

If the proposal moves forward, Northbrook Bank & Trust will need a special use permit to operate a bank there, as well as variances from local building codes, Klicker said.

