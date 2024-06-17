Some traffic disruptions coming as IDOT replaces Route 53 noise walls

Traffic builds on Route 53 near Lake Cook Road. IDOT is replacing noise walls on the corridor between Lake Cook and Dundee roads. Daily Herald File Photo

Route 53 drivers passing through Arlington Heights and Palatine will get a front-row seat for a major noise wall project this summer.

Starting Monday, Illinois Department of Transportation crews will be taking down existing noise abatement walls on Route 53 between Dundee and Lake Cook roads.

Workers will setup temporary fencing later this summer, and replacement walls will be installed over a period of months, lasting from fall through late 2025.

Motorists can expect some traffic disruptions with occasional shoulder closures on Route 53 and Lake-Cook Road, plus lane shifts at access ramps.

The project will cost $15 million and includes erecting the new walls using precast concrete posts and panels reaching up to 25 feet.

“Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment,” officials said.

For information about IDOT construction in the region, go to gettingaroundillinois.com.