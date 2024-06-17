Weeklong heat wave could bring 100-degree temperatures

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Julian Ayala, 5, splashes in the Fox River at Lions Park in Fox River Grove on Monday. He came with his dad, Galdino Ayala, who took the day off work to spend time with his son.

A weather pattern that is expected to last all week long is likely to bring heat indexes in excess of 100 degrees at times as well as intermittent storms to most of the Chicago area.

Forecasts show excessive heat and humidity is likely to linger throughout the week and an air quality alert has been issued for the entire Chicago area throughout the entire day today.

High temperatures are expected to at least reach the upper 90s on most days this week, according to forecasts from meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.

Some southern parts of the suburbs could see temperatures in excess of 100 degrees at times, though.

Temperatures at night will likely remain in the 70s as well, forecasts show.

Not until Sunday could the region see a break when temperatures are expected to only top out in the mid-80s.