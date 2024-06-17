advertisement
News

Bicyclist killed when hit by car on North Avenue in Villa Park

Posted June 17, 2024 2:25 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A 29-year-old man was killed Saturday night when the bicycle he was riding on North Avenue in Villa Park was struck by a vehicle, police said.

According to police, Darwin Javier was riding a bicycle in the center lane of North Avenue near Ellsworth Avenue when a Ford Mustang hit him at about 10:55 p.m.

Police said the Mustang was driving east on North when a vehicle in front of it swerved into the left lane to avoid the bicyclist. The Mustang then was unable to stop in time to avoid Javier, who was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, police said.

Villa Park police and the DuPage County Metropolitan Response and Investigative Team are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Villa Park police at (630) 834-7447.

