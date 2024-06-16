advertisement
News

Jeep crashes into wall at Buffalo Grove 7-Eleven

Posted June 16, 2024 5:40 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

The driver of a white Grand Jeep Cherokee made an inconvenient entrance into a Buffalo Grove convenience store, crashing through the side wall of a 7-Eleven.

Fire officials said the vehicle breached the wall at the 7-Eleven in a mall at the northeast corner of Deerfield Parkway and Weiland Road at around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say the motorist did not need to be taken to a hospital and was released to her family.

  A Jeep Grand Cherokee is hauled away on Sunday after crashing into the wall of a convenience store in Buffalo Grove. Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com

It is still unclear whether she received a citation. Officials on the scene were unable to say how the accident occurred.

A worker at the store, Kiran Chalicheemala, said he heard a “boom” while he was inside and then walked out to find the woman exiting the vehicle.

“She was a little worried,” he said. “She was not hurt.”

  Police tape extends across the front of a 7-Eleven at Deerfield Parkway and Weiland Road on Sunday after a Jeep crashed into a side wall. Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com

The crash produced a gaping hole in the cinder block wall, but officials said the building is still sound. Village building and zoning employees were expected to arrive on the scene Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle had extensive damage to its front and was towed from the scene around 4 p.m.

