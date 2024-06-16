advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Buddy Baseball brings together fathers, sons on Father’s Day

Posted June 16, 2024 7:01 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

You didn’t need to ask for the score from Sunday’s Buddy Baseball game at Rick Drazner Park in Buffalo Grove.

There were no winners and losers --- just a lot of fun, as players with special needs and their buddies all rounded the bases and touched home plate.

It was a special day since the game was played on Father’s Day, and several fathers and sons were on hand.

Buddy Baseball features volunteers, known as buddies, who pair up with special needs players. The game is played with no outs. Everybody gets a hit.

“It’s all about fun,” said Dean Klassman, the event’s announcer and a coach with Keshet Buddy Baseball, which hosted the event.

Dan Wright of Deerfield was there with sons Eli and Ethan.

Ethan Wright, 20, of Highland Park, said he went from being a player to a buddy.

“It was a big readjustment, but now I feel like I know everything,” he said. “It feels nice being with my dad on Father’s Day.”

“It’s a great family activity,” Eli Wright, 23, also from Highland Park, who was also serving as a buddy, said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Buffalo Grove Communities Good News News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company