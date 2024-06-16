Buddy Baseball brings together fathers, sons on Father’s Day

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com The oldest player on the field, Sue Saltsberg 64, of Hoffman Estates, known as "Runaround Sue," smiles on Sunday after crossing home plate during a Buddy Baseball game.

You didn’t need to ask for the score from Sunday’s Buddy Baseball game at Rick Drazner Park in Buffalo Grove.

There were no winners and losers --- just a lot of fun, as players with special needs and their buddies all rounded the bases and touched home plate.

It was a special day since the game was played on Father’s Day, and several fathers and sons were on hand.

Buddy Baseball features volunteers, known as buddies, who pair up with special needs players. The game is played with no outs. Everybody gets a hit.

“It’s all about fun,” said Dean Klassman, the event’s announcer and a coach with Keshet Buddy Baseball, which hosted the event.

Dan Wright of Deerfield was there with sons Eli and Ethan.

Ethan Wright, 20, of Highland Park, said he went from being a player to a buddy.

“It was a big readjustment, but now I feel like I know everything,” he said. “It feels nice being with my dad on Father’s Day.”

“It’s a great family activity,” Eli Wright, 23, also from Highland Park, who was also serving as a buddy, said.