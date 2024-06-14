One dead after hit-and-run on I-88 near Naperville
The driver of a taxi is dead following a hit-and-run late Thursday on Interstate 88 near Naperville.
Illinois State Police said a black Audi sedan and a white Nissan taxi were involved in a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-88 near the Raymond Drive overpass just before 11 p.m.
The driver of the taxi was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The driver of the Audi fled on foot and remains at-large, state police officials said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.