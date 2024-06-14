One dead after hit-and-run on I-88 near Naperville

The driver of a taxi is dead following a hit-and-run late Thursday on Interstate 88 near Naperville.

Illinois State Police said a black Audi sedan and a white Nissan taxi were involved in a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-88 near the Raymond Drive overpass just before 11 p.m.

The driver of the taxi was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the Audi fled on foot and remains at-large, state police officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.