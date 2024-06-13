Aurora police officers cleared in shooting of knife-wielding man

Video released from a body-worn camera shows a man shot by Aurora police on Feb. 5, 2023, while approaching officers with knives in his hands, after officers first shot him with less-than-lethal pepper balls. Courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser has decided that two Aurora officers did nothing wrong when one of them shot a man last year.

Mosser announced in a news release Thursday that the officers — Timothy Young and David Sheldon — “did everything by the book” when one of them shot 22-year-old Kristopher I. Cross at his Colorado Avenue home on Feb. 5, 2023.

Officers Young and Sheldon had responded to a call from one of Cross’ relatives, who said he was threatening them. Mosser said the two officers tried to de-escalate the situation.

Cross was carrying multiple knives and exhibited violent tendencies, Mosser said.

Young shot pepper balls at Cross, who then moved toward the officers while carrying a knife in each hand, according to the release.

“Officer Young made the split-second decision to use lethal force. Officer Young had no choice but to shoot Cross in this situation,” said Mosser, adding that it was “very clear” the officers had tried to de-escalate the situation.

Cross is facing charges of attempted murder, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault to a peace officer and aggravated use of a deadly weapon. His next court date is July 11.

In a February 2023 news release announcing the charges, Mosser said Cross, who met the two officers at the front door, was agitated, confrontational and carrying a knife.

The officers ordered Cross to drop the knife, authorities said. Cross yelled he would stab them and that they were going to “die today,” according to the release. He picked up a second knife.

According to authorities, Cross shut the door as other officers helped people leave through an attached garage. Cross then entered the garage.

The news release said Cross stood at the threshold of the garage door and yelled that he was going to show the officers how fast he was. Officers were about 20 to 25 feet away, according to Mosser.

After Young shot the pepper balls, Cross turned away, turned back, and charged the officers, according to the release.

Police say Cross was roughly 5 feet away when Young shot him.

Authorities said Cross lived in the basement with his girlfriend and, during an argument, he partially blocked a doorway, preventing the girlfriend and their infant child from leaving. His father removed him; Cross went to the kitchen, obtained the knives and threatened to kill everyone in the home, the release said.