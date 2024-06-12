Motorcyclist dies from injuries in May 23 crash in Gurnee

A 57-year-old man involved in a May 23 crash in Gurnee died of his injuries Sunday.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the man as Frank Rodriguez of Round Lake Beach. Rodriguez, who was riding a motorcycle, died from blunt-force injuries as a result of the crash with a Toyota SUV, according to the coroner’s office.

Rodriguez was found unresponsive with serious injuries in the area of Grand Avenue and Spruce Street about 7:20 p.m. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County (MCAT) determined the Toyota was traveling east on Grand Avenue and tried to turn left into a parking lot on the north side of the street after passing Dilley’s Road when it struck the motorcycle driven by Rodriguez, who was traveling west on Grand in the far-right lane.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead Sunday in the intensive care unit at Condell, according to the coroner’s office.

MCAT and Gurnee police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.