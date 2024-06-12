Judicial giant Harry D. Leinenweber dies at 87: ‘He was the coolest judge I’ve ever seen, on TV or off TV’

U.S. District judge Harry D. Leinenweber with his wife, former U.S. Labor Secretary Lynn Martin, in 1997. Sun-Times archives

Harry D. Leinenweber, the legal giant from Joliet who served as a federal judge for nearly four decades — and presided over some of Chicago’s biggest trials of late — has died at 87.

His wife, former U.S. Labor Secretary Lynn Martin, was with him when he died just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in their Gold Coast home. The judge had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year.

He had been responding to treatment while he spent time at the couple’s home in Florida.

