advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

6 people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Antioch

Posted June 12, 2024 2:45 pm
Jake Griffin
 

Six people were hurt, with three patients transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Antioch.

Fire officials said three others were treated at the scene and released.

The crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Route 45 and Miller Road and involved one vehicle rear-ending the other, fire officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Antioch Communities News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company