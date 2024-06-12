6 people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Antioch
Six people were hurt, with three patients transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Antioch.
Fire officials said three others were treated at the scene and released.
The crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Route 45 and Miller Road and involved one vehicle rear-ending the other, fire officials said.
The crash remains under investigation.
