3 deputies shot while responding to northern Illinois home, suspect also wounded, official says

Deputies stage to respond to the shooting incident Wednesday at the entrance of the Lost Lake subdivision on Lost Nation Road outside of Dixon. Shaw Local News Network

DIXON, Ill. (AP) — Three sheriff’s deputies were shot Wednesday while responding at a northern Illinois home, and the suspect was also wounded, authorities told reporters.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle says the deputies were shot while responding to a report that someone inside the home was threatening to kill themself or others. He said the suspect also was shot.

Ambulances and two medical helicopters went to the Lost Lake community near Dixon, where there also was a massive police presence, according to a post on the Winnebago Boone & Ogle County Fire/Ems Incidents Facebook page.

Police officers and emergency responders from several departments assisted the Ogle County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 for a shooting incident on Wild Ride Lane in Lost Nation, a private subdivision located east of Dixon on Flagg Road. Earleen Hinton/Shaw Local News Network

A spokesperson at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon said three people were taken to the hospital’s emergency department, two of whom were treated and released. The spokesperson did not release the condition of the third person.

A person answering the phone at the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department would not comment when reached by The Associated Press.

Aerial video by local media Wednesday afternoon showed law enforcement and personal cars parked on the side of unpaved roads throughout the neighborhood and officials occasionally gathering in small groups but little ongoing activity. Yellow police tape blocked at least one driveway and an Ogle County sheriff’s mobile command center was parked at the end of the drive.

Lost Lake’s property owner’s association describes the area as a “country style community” with about 700 owners in an unincorporated area close to the cities of Dixon, Franklin Grove and Oregon, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Chicago.

Police officers from several departments assisted the Ogle County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 for a shooting incident on Wild Ride Lane in Lost Nation, a private subdivision located east of Dixon on Flagg Road. Earleen Hinton/Shaw Local News Network

