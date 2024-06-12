Des Plaines company ready to move forward with delayed expansion plans

This 2017 architectural rendering shows the original expansion concept for Vetter Pharma facility in Des Plaines. The company delayed the project but now is ready to tackle it. Courtesy of Des Plaines, 2017

A German pharmaceutical company plans to expand its facility in Des Plaines.

Vetter Pharma announced its intentions for the 7-acre site at 10 W. Algonquin Road in a news release. As part of its plans, Vetter will move workers from Skokie to Des Plaines.

New buildings for clinical manufacturing and related services will be constructed, creating room for future expansion, according to the company.

Vetter also is planning to expand in its home country.

“As an independent and family-owned company, we prioritize thoughtful and strategic planning to support our long-term business growth,” company Chair Udo J. Vetter said. “With these investments we reaffirm our commitment on both continents and enable that Vetter Pharma will continue to be part of a growing market in the future.”

Vetter’s Des Plaines facility sits on 17 acres formerly owned by the Salvation Army. The company purchased the site in 2017.

Des Plaines, Cook County and state officials used two tax incentives to draw Vetter to the site.

A renovation of a five-story building began in 2017, with more expansion promised. A production facility, an automated warehouse, offices and laboratory spaces were part of the plans.

That additional work was delayed, however.

The company predicted as many as 500 jobs would come to Des Plaines once the entire 1.2 million-square-foot facility was completed. Officials initially hoped to get the work done by 2030.

Now it’s ready to move forward. Of course, plans need to be approved by city officials.

A review of the construction plans by the city’s planning and zoning board hasn’t yet been scheduled.

