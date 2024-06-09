advertisement
News

‘Overwhelming’ love on display at Aurora Pride Parade

Posted June 09, 2024 2:56 pm
Daily Herald report

Thousands marched through or lined the streets of downtown Aurora on Sunday to celebrate one of the suburbs’ largest Pride events.

The fifth annual Aurora Pride Parade featured dozens of groups, dressed in bright colors and carrying rainbow flags, marching past cheering crowds along Broadway and Downer Place.

The event wrapped up with an after-party at Two Brothers Roundhouse.

“It’s overwhelming,” Misty Jump of Batavia said as she stood along the route wearing a rainbow shirt and butterfly face paint. “The amount of love that is here. This is what it’s all about.”

A marcher greets some of the hundreds of spectators who gathered in downtown Aurora Sunday for the fifth annual Aurora Pride Parade. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald
Misty Jump of Batavia admires floats lining up for the Aurora Pride Parade Sunday. “It’s overwhelming,” she said. “The amount of love that is here. This is what it’s all about.” Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald
Tillie Easley, 3, of Montgomery enjoys a view atop the shoulders of her mom, Caysea, during the Aurora Pride Parade Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald
Article Categories
Aurora Communities Entertainment Festivals and Fairs News
