‘Overwhelming’ love on display at Aurora Pride Parade
Thousands marched through or lined the streets of downtown Aurora on Sunday to celebrate one of the suburbs’ largest Pride events.
The fifth annual Aurora Pride Parade featured dozens of groups, dressed in bright colors and carrying rainbow flags, marching past cheering crowds along Broadway and Downer Place.
The event wrapped up with an after-party at Two Brothers Roundhouse.
“It’s overwhelming,” Misty Jump of Batavia said as she stood along the route wearing a rainbow shirt and butterfly face paint. “The amount of love that is here. This is what it’s all about.”
