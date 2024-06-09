Huntley police veteran takes over as department’s new chief

New Huntley police Chief Linda Hooten Courtesy of Huntley

Veteran Huntley law enforcement officer Linda Hooten has been promoted to chief, replacing the retiring Robert Porter.

In a 23-year career with the department, Hooten has served as a patrol officer, school resource officer, investigations sergeant, patrol sergeant and, since 2021, deputy chief of the patrol division.

“Chief Hooten is committed to the highest levels of integrity and professionalism,” Village Manager David Johnson said in an announcement of the appointment. “She is keenly aware of the importance of community partnerships in fulfilling the mission of the Huntley Police Department.”

According to the village, Hooten has been instrumental department initiatives, such as the LEAD the Way youth program, Domestic Violence Follow-up, Huntley High School Teen Forum, Tri-Area Teen Court and Police Peer Support.

She’s also served the Family Violence Coordinating Council in McHenry County and spearheaded countywide training on topics related to domestic violence and sexual assault investigations.

“I am honored to be selected as the next chief of the Huntley Police Department,” Hooten said in the announcement. “I am humbled by the decision to entrust me with the responsibility of leading the men and women of the department into the future.”

Hooten earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University with a double major in law enforcement and psychology and a master’s degree from WIU in law enforcement and justice administration. She also graduated from the FBI National Academy and Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety Supervision of Police Personnel.

“I am confident Chief Hooten will carry on the legacy of exceptional leadership in the Huntley Police Department and is committed to keeping our community safe,” Village President Timothy Hoeft said.