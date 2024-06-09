Sheriff: Kane County business owner shot up customer’s van

The owner of a Kane County welding business faces felony drug and weapons charges after authorities say he shot up a customer’s van because he was unhappy with the client.

Todd Nord Courtesy of the Kane County Sheriff's Office

Todd Nord, 62, of the 8N200 block of Grand Arbor Lane in Maple Park, is charged with armed violence, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, criminal damage to property, reckless discharge of firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Nord was arrested Thursday, following an investigation that began three days earlier when sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to his business, Pan Man Welding, in regard to a customer’s complaint.

The customer reportedly left a van on the property to be worked on, but then was unable to get it back and was chased away from the business by Nord, authorities said. On June 3, the sheriff’s office reported, the customer arrived on the property and found his vehicle heavily damaged with bullet holes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Nord admitted to deputies that he damaged the vehicle because he was upset with the customer. While on the scene, deputies observed many bullets holes in the van, authorities said.

Deputies returned June 6 with a search warrant and found cocaine, unknown pills, ammunition and a STEN Mark III World War II submachine gun kit, officials said. The pills will be sent to the Illinois State Forensic Crime Lab for further testing.

Nord was held in the county jail over the weekend and was scheduled to appear in court Sunday for a detention hearing, the results of which were unavailable late Sunday.