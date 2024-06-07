Two new principals to start the school year at Field and Twain schools in Wheeling

Julie Shaver, Field Elementary School principal Courtesy of Wheeling Township Elementary District 21

Two new principals will start the school year at Field and Twain elementary schools in Wheeling Township Elementary District 21 following their recent hirings that formally take effect July 1.

Julie Shaver and Winnie Clausell are the new principals at Field and Twain schools, respectively, district officials announced.

Shaver, an assistant principal in nearby Kildeer Countryside Elementary District 96 for the past two years, will succeed Crystal Jimenez, who was hired as the director of biliteracy in Addison Elementary District 4.

District 21 Superintendent Michael Connolly said Shaver distinguished herself in the search process, and he noted her experiences as an assistant principal, teacher and instructional literacy coach, and work to support dual language programming in District 96.

Winnie Clausell, Twain Elementary School principal Courtesy of Wheeling Township Elementary District 21

Clausell’s hiring at Twain school marks a return to District 21, where she spent 15 years as a teacher and instructional coach at several schools, including Twain. Like Shaver, Clausell has spent the last two years as an assistant principal in District 96. She was previously director of K-8 literacy in Niles Township High School District 219’s cooperative program with elementary districts.

She succeeds Alyssa Shapiro, who was promoted to director of multitiered systems of support, a new District 21 administrative position.

Shaver and Clausell are signed to $115,000-a-year administrator contracts, which were approved by the school board last month.

Other new hires include Jonathan Sanchez, assistant principal at Riley Elementary; Diana Granados, language services coordinator; and Cristy Martinez, student services coordinator.