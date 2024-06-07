People were dancing in the street at the Rolling Meadows Block Party

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Jasmine Saenz, 5, jumps as she and her brother Ricky, 2, greet Hoot, the City of Rolling Meadows mascot at the Rolling Meadows Block Party on Central Road Friday evening, June 7, 2024.

A block party took over Central Road in front of Rolling Meadows High School because traffic is no fun but dancing is.

Thousands of residents enjoyed the free annual event that spread from the high school parking lot, where bands played under the lights on stage, to the street where kids danced with an assortment of mascots and remote control cars, to the lots across the street where food trucks served pizza and snocones while businesses sold their wares and kids climbed into the driver’s seat of a variety of police vehicles.

Nyra Shah, 14 months, gets help with a piece of pizza from her dad Bhavin Shah at the Rolling Meadows Block Party on Central Road Friday evening, June 7, 2024.

“I went to this school the first year it was opened,” said Ray Seibert as he chomped on a flavored ice drink. “I’ve lived in this neighborhood my whole life.”

Lorelai Kondratowicz, 7, reaches to touch a new 2024 Rolling Meadows Police Department Harley Davidson Electraglide motorcycle as he brother Blake, 4 1/2, sits on the seat at the Rolling Meadows Block Party on Central Road Friday evening, June 7, 2024. Officer Josh Aiello said he put the bike into service earlier in the day. It has only 54 miles on it.

Rolling Meadows police put on a police dog demonstration with the help of the Arlington Heights Police Department and their dog, while bands Mr. Myers and Modern Day Romeos played from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.