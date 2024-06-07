Officials identify victim of Lake Zurich-area house explosion

The Lake County coroner’s office has identified the man who died Tuesday evening when a house exploded on North Overhill Road in an unincorporated area near Lake Zurich.

Stock image fire truck

Timothy Toczylowski, 77, was identified using dental records, according to a news release from Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek.

An autopsy on Wednesday indicated the man died from injuries consistent with “inhalation of products of combustion,” the release stated. Toxicology testing for carbon monoxide also is pending.

Authorities have said it could take weeks, or even months, to find out what caused the house to explode.

Daily Herald staff writer Jake Griffin contributed to this report.