Crime

Elk Grove Village man charged in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme

Posted June 07, 2024 2:49 pm
Jake Griffin
 

A 39-year-old Elk Grove Village man is facing multiple federal fraud charges in connection with a scheme prosecutors said netted him $9.5 million worth of materials over a three year span.

Prosecutors said Aivaras Zigmantas posed as a representative from real and fictitious transportation service providers and convinced individuals and companies to ship a variety of goods to him. The scheme ran from 2020 through 2023, according to the indictment.

As part of the scheme, Zigmantas opened fraudulent bank accounts and mailboxes, according to court records.

All told, prosecutors said Zigmantas attempted to steal $13.5 million worth of materials, including liquor and commercial-grade copper.

Zigmantas was arrested Wednesday and has pleaded not guilty. His next court date is slated for June 10.

He faces a maximum sentence of up to 30 years if convicted.

Elk Grove Village
