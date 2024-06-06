Heinen’s grocery store plans advance to Naperville council

Naperville planning and zoning commission members this week approved plans for a new grocery store. Courtesy of AoDK Architecture.

The strip mall that once housed a Butera grocery store could soon be torn down to make way for a new grocer.

Naperville planning and zoning commissioners on Wednesday unanimously backed plans for a Heinen’s grocery store on East Chicago Avenue near Pembroke Road. The proposal still must be approved by city council members.

If approved by council members, Heinen’s officials hope to start construction work this year and open next summer.

According to the plans, the Ohio-based grocer would demolish the existing shopping center to build the new store. The shuttered Butera store sits on the southeast section of the strip mall. The new Heinen’s store would be built on the west side of the property.

“I think it’s a fantastic addition, specifically to that lot,” Commissioner Derek McDaniel said.

Homeowners along Pembroke Road Wednesday said the layout would mean the loading docks and rear of the store would be closer to their homes and a neighborhood park.

“There’s only residential homes on one side of the property, and they’ve chosen to put the worst part of the building as close as possible to the homes and the park,” Jay Albrecht said.

The company plans to keep an existing 6-foot berm along Pembroke as a buffer between the store and residences. However, Albrecht noted the effectiveness of that buffer will be somewhat diminished as plans call to raise the property about 2 to 3 feet to address flooding issues.

Despite concerns from neighbors, many, including Albrecht, said they intend to shop at the store and added that they enjoyed the convenience of having a grocer within walking distance.

The Naperville store will be Heinen’s fifth location in Illinois. The family-owned company also has stores in Barrington, Glenview, Lake Bluff and Bannockburn.

In addition to keeping the berm, the company worked with neighbors to address concerns. As a result, the company adjusted the location of a loading dock, moved the building location further south on the property, removed a building sign and made other changes, company officials said.

The company also will build a retention pond to help with drainage issues on the property.

CEO Jeff Heinen said his family has been in the grocery store business for 95 years. Though not a large chain, Heinen’s does its own purchasing to ensure customers are getting quality products, he added.

“We’re a neighborhood store,” he said. “We focus on service and quality.”

In 2022, city council members approved a business district designation to help cover necessary infrastructure improvements for the project. The designation allows the grocer to charge up to 1% in additional sales tax can remain for up to 23 years.