Aurora police seek public’s help locating missing man

Edward Ashley

Aurora police are seeking the public’s help locating 73-year-old Edward Ashley.

Ashley was last seen leaving 903 W. Downer Place in Aurora at 7 p.m. Ashley is a 5-foot, 9-inch white male who weighs 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a gold 2007 Subaru Forester with Illinois license plate 9246962. The vehicle was last seen eastbound on Interstate 290 near Roselle.

Ashley has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information about Ashley’s whereabouts should contact the Aurora police at (630) 256-5900, or call 911.