Reports: Long Grove bridge has been hit again
Long Grove’s historic covered bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road has been hit by a truck again, reports indicate, although it’s unknown how much, if any, damage was done.
The bridge has been hit more than 50 times since it reopened in 2020 after being renovated, most recently on April 26 and 28, according to the Long Grove Covered Bridge Accident Tracker page on Facebook.
Lake County sheriff’s officials were unavailable for comment Wednesday. But Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli previously has said there are several signs informing drivers of the bridge’s height restriction and that trucks and buses are not allowed on the bridge.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.