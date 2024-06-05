Reports: Long Grove bridge has been hit again

Long Grove’s historic covered bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road has been hit by a truck again, reports indicate, although it’s unknown how much, if any, damage was done.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, August 2020 This sign is posted about 100 feet before the Long Grove historic covered bridge, looking west on Robert Parker Coffin Road.

The bridge has been hit more than 50 times since it reopened in 2020 after being renovated, most recently on April 26 and 28, according to the Long Grove Covered Bridge Accident Tracker page on Facebook.

Lake County sheriff’s officials were unavailable for comment Wednesday. But Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli previously has said there are several signs informing drivers of the bridge’s height restriction and that trucks and buses are not allowed on the bridge.