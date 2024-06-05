Two dead in Highland Park house fire
Two people were found dead inside a home in Highland Park that caught fire early Wednesday, according to city officials.
Highland Park officials said firefighters were called to the home on the 1700 block of Park Avenue just before 4 a.m.
The two bodies were recovered while firefighters battled the blaze, officials said. No other injuries were reported.
Park Avenue remains closed between Ridge Road and Sunnyside Avenue.
Article Comments
