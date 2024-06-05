Man killed in house explosion near Lake Zurich

Firefighters work the scene Tuesday of a home explosion near Lake Zurich. First responders found the home leveled after an explosion about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday according to the Lake County sheriff's office. Associated Press/Michael Wright

The body of a man was recovered by authorities after a house exploded near Lake Zurich Tuesday evening.

Emergency workers were called to the 23500 block of North Overhill Road at about 8:30 p.m. after multiple reports of the explosion.

Authorities could not account for the 77-year-old man who lived in the home. A body of an adult male was recovered from the rubble later in the investigation. An autopsy is schedule for later today to make a positive identification.

The house was leveled by the explosion, authorities said.

Wheeling Police Chief James Dunne lives two blocks away from the site of the explosion and initially thought it was lightning.

“I was sitting there watching the Cubs rain delay and I thought it was a bolt of lightning or something because it was very loud and the whole house shook,” he said. “I went out back at first and didn’t see anything and then went to the front and saw smoke coming from the house behind the next street over.”

Dunne said the whole house was almost immediately engulfed in flames following the explosion.

“Everybody was forced to stay back because the flames were just everywhere,” Dunne said.

Dunne hadn’t noticed any utility work being done in the area that day and had no recollection of any natural gas smells in the area leading up to the explosion.

Authorities reported no other injuries from the blast.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.