‘Different culinary types’: Here’s a look at six new restaurants opening in Rolling Meadows

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com Signage was recently installed for Pho Plus, a Vietnamese restaurant on Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows. It's among six restaurants getting ready to open in town.

From sushi to Chicago-style hot dogs, a half-dozen restaurants are opening or reopening soon in Rolling Meadows, city officials said.

“Everybody wants to know where is the newest, cool place to go grab food and eat and hang out,” said City Manager Rob Sabo, who provided an update of eateries coming to town during the recent State of the City presentation. “And so a lot of our business development focus with respect to the existing vacant different storefronts that we’ve had has been filling those spaces with different places to get bites and eats.

“We are really trying to approach a worldly variety of different culinary types, and not just focused on having one type of food here,” Sabo added.

Here’s a rundown of where you’ll soon be able to get a bite:

• City officials will join the Rolling Meadows Chamber of Commerce for a formal ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Thursday for Cafe on the Grove, a high-end breakfast and lunch spot that replaced Gus’ Diner at 2160 Plum Grove Road.

The new restaurant recently received certificates of occupancy from city hall following extensive renovations that stripped the 2,948-square-foot storefront of its 1950s-style decor, and installed new appliances, flooring, a bar and private room.

Mother-daughter owners Sue Luisi and Dena Maldonado’s menu offers “a unique spin” on classic breakfast and lunch dishes, according to their website, from tacos to avocado toast.

• Fratellos II, the beloved local hot dog stand at 3301 Kirchoff Road, is getting ready to reopen after a fire in February 2023. Renovations have taken longer than expected because owners had to work through various issues with their insurance provider, Sabo said.

“We’re excited to see that Frat’s is going to be coming back online,” he said.

Known for its hot dogs, sausages, burgers, Italian beef, gyros and salads, Fratellos II was inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame in 2018.

• Signage was recently installed for Pho Plus, taking the place of a former Five Guys at 1323 Algonquin Road, in a retail strip near Meijer. The fast casual eatery will serve bowls of the popular Vietnamese soup.

• Across the street, Parlor Doughnuts is coming to the long-vacant former TitleMax office at 1301 W. Algonquin Road. The craft doughnut and coffee shop launched in Evansville, Indiana, in February 2019.

“They serve doughnuts that are about the size of a plate, so it’s breakfast and the doughnut,” Sabo said. “They’re really good though.”

• Sushi Edo, an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant, is opening inside the former Umacamon Japanese Kitchen at 1673 W. Algonquin Road. An online menu shows an extensive selection of seafood and vegetable rolls that are all-you-can-eat for dine-in customers. The restaurant received a liquor license from the city council in April.

• The council in March approved a liquor license for Wing Ding, which is moving into a vacant one-story office building at 1911 Algonquin Road. The menu will feature both traditional and boneless chicken wings in addition to chicken sandwiches, chicken fried pork chop meals, burgers and an assortment of homemade sauces and sides.