Scouting the softball state tournament semifinals

Class 4A

Mundelein (36-1) vs. Marist (35-3)

When: 3 p.m., Friday

Where: Louisville Slugger, Peoria

How they got here: Mundelein defeated Waukegan 19-0 and Prospect 5-0 to win the Mundelein regional, Stevenson 9-3 and Libertyville 5-1 at the Warren sectional and then Huntley, 2-1, on Monday at the Rosemont supersectional. Marist beat Morton 10-0 and Lyons 10-3 in regional play, Downers Grove South 14-10 and Downers Grove North 1-0 in 12 innings at the Marist sectional, then Lincoln-Way Central, 2-0, in the supersectional.

Coaches: Mundelein: Heather Ryan (67-28 in 3 seasons); Marist: Colleen Phelan (300-39-3, 9 seasons).

On offense: Claire Connelly has blasted 14 home runs for Mundelein to go with a .540 batting average, 15 doubles and 70 RBI. Others to watch include Karina Benes, Taylor Pyke, Shae Johnson, Emily Courtney, Kieley Tomas and Sophia Zepeda. Gabriella Novickas and Breanna Hanik form quite a 1-2 punch for Marist with 19 and 12 home runs, respectively. Camryn Lyons has 7 home runs and a .487 batting average.

In the circle: Shae Johnson has been brilliant for the Mustangs. Only a sophomore, Johnson has a 25-1 record with 309 strikeouts in 170 innings and a 1.61 ERA. Her only loss — and the team’s only loss — came to Antioch late in the regular season. Marist counters with Gianna Hillegonds, a junior who is 23-1 with a 1.83 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 145 innings.

History lesson: This is only Mundelein’s second state appearance, the other coming when the Mustangs finished third in 1994. Marist is at state for the eighth time including last year’s state title, one of four for the school.

Advancement: The winner plays the winner of St. Charles North and Oswego at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the Class 4A state championship.

St. Charles North (24-6) vs. Oswego (28-9)

When: 5:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Louisville Slugger, Peoria

How they got here: St. Charles North defeated Hoffman Estates 10-0 and Bartlett 14-2 at regionals, Lake Park 2-1 and St. Charles East 4-2 at the Conant sectional, and Young, 4-0, Monday at the North Stars’ own supersectional. Oswego beat Bolingbrook 12-2, Yorkville 9-1, Wheaton Warrenville South 5-0 and Wheaton North 1-0 to reach the Illinois Wesleyan supersectional where the Panthers got past Minooka, 5-2.

Coaches: St. Charles North: Tom Poulin (293-102, 13 seasons); Oswego: Paul Netzel (51-21, second season).

On offense: Abby Zawadzki leads the North Stars with 4 home runs. Among their regulars, Ella Heimbuch is hitting .386, Skyla Ritter .385, Mackenzie Patterson .381, Maddie Hernandez .379, Addy Umlauf .347, Julianna Kouba .341 and Haley Nelson .329. The Panthers, meanwhile, have three sluggers with double digit home runs: Jaelyn Anthony (13), Kiyah Chavez (12) and Aubriella Garza (10).

In the circle: Junior Paige Murray is coming off a no-hitter for St. Charles North in the supersectional win over Young. She is 17-5 this season with a 1.63 ERA and 222 strikeouts in 155 innings. Jaelyn Anthony is 14-5 in 25 games for the Panthers with a 1.96 ERA and 135 strikeouts.

History lesson: St. Charles North, the 2022 state champion, also finished second at the 2011 state tournament, the school’s two state trips prior to this season. Oswego is at the state tournament for the first time.

Advancement: The winner plays the winner of Mundelein and Marist at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the Class 4A state championship.

Class 3A

Antioch (28-6) vs. Waterloo (28-6)

When: 12:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Louisville Slugger, Peoria

How they got here: Antioch reached state for the third straight season by beating Carmel 8-0, Grayslake Central 11-0, Lakes 5-2 and Sycamore 8-2. Waterlook beat Centralia 7-1, Triad 6-5, Marion 8-3, Freeburg 4-0 and Mt. Zion, 4-1, in Monday’s Millikin University supersectional.

Coaches: Antioch: Anthony Rocco (351-140-1, 14th season); Waterloo: Matt Mason (180-100, 10th season).

On offense: We hit, we win is the motto Antioch has been rallying behind, and the numerous standout hitters include Jacey Schuler (.530 average, 11 HR), Tegan Schuler (5 HR, .390 average), Aubrey Ultsch (5 HR, .379 avg.), Kailyn Bockwoldt (.407 avg), Aubrey Ultsch (.379), Jadynn Ruiz (.356), and Addison Webb (.362). Raelyn Melching leads Waterloo with 8 homers; the Bulldogs have three regulars hitting over .400.

In the circle: Jacey Schuler, a Michigan State recruit, is 22-3 for Antioch with a 1.45 ERA and 302 strikeouts in 159 innings. Waterloo’s Mia Miller has won 18 of her 21 decisions with a tiny 1.03 ERA and 251 Ks in 136 innings.

History lesson: Antioch is at state for the fourth time after taking third in 2010, third in 2022 and second last year. Waterloo is at state for just the second time, finishing second to Lemont in 1989.

Advancement: The winner plays the winner of Pontiac and Fenwick for the Class 3A state championship at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Antioch players wait at home plate to welcome teammate Samantha Hillner after she homered during their Class 3A supersectional win Monday in Maple Park. Antioch is making is third straight state trip this weekend hoping to improve on third- and second-place finishes the past two seasons.

St. Charles North catcher Skyla Ritter celebrates with pitcher Paige Murray after Murray’s no-hitter against Whitney Young on Monday at the Class 4A St. Charles North supersectional.