Developer pitching self-storage facility in Barrington

Preliminary rendering of proposed self-storage facility at 1191-1197 S. Northwest Hwy. Courtesy of village of Barrington

A developer intends to buy a 4.81-acre property on Barrington’s southeast side to construct a self-storage facility on the site, village officials said.

Nelson Development’s plan calls for a two-story enclosed and climate-controlled building at 1191-1197 S. Northwest Highway, sometimes referred as the Arndtsen property.

The proposal calls for all loading and unloading to take place inside the building.

The village board’s committee of the whole recently saw a conceptual rendering of the proposed facility. However, Jennifer Tennant, assistant director of development services, said the village has not yet received a formal application for the project.

Once that occurs, the proposal will go through the Barrington’s planned development process as the developer seeks a special-use permit from village officials. The process will include a review from village departments, a neighborhood meeting, a public hearing before the plan commission and an examination by the architectural review commission.

The property is one of the few in the village without access to municipal water and sewer. A village staff memo said the proposed facility can be accommodated on a well and septic system.