Carol Stream approves townhouse units appealing to seniors

Reviewing a second housing development since April targeting empty nesters, Carol Stream seeks to have its senior population age in place.

The village board on Monday approved a subdivision for Bridge Properties’ Villas of Fair Oaks at the northeast corner of Lies and Fair Oaks roads.

Built by Pulte Homes, the Villas of Fair Oaks will have 32 duplex units within 16 buildings on 9.19 acres.

It’s a slightly scaled-down version of a 38-unit, 19-building plan heard in a courtesy review done by the village in the fall of 2022.

A formerly vacant property previously owned by John Chew, the land was annexed into Carol Stream last December, according to Planning and Economic Development Manager Tom Farace.

Carol Stream documents stated that the last duplex development in Carol Stream was 20 years ago, the 50-building Central Park near Army Trail and Kuhn roads.

In April, the village performed a courtesy review of another potential senior housing option, Parkside, a proposed 32-unit independent-living apartment building at 575 W. Lies Road.

A Bridge Street petition to the village on Oct. 19, 2023, said the Villas of Fair Oaks would cater to “empty nesters and young professionals,” but Farace believes the emphasis is on seniors.

“I think they are primarily looking at the 55 and older clientele,” he said. “They’re looking at (people who) want to move out of their primary home, looking for something a little smaller, and looking for that maintenance-free component.”

A two-bedroom townhouse unit will start at 1,577 square feet. Each unit will have a two-car garage with spaces for two other cars for 128 total parking spaces on the property. A 1.93-acre retention pond also is planned for the development.

A study found that development will add about four students to Spring Trail Elementary in Carol Stream, Eastview Middle School in Bartlett and Bartlett High School.

Pulte has yet to price the units, though Farace believes they will start in the low $400,000 range.

“They’ll probably go fairly fast,” he said.

Following zoning approval in April, Bridge Street Properties is doing site work, with all units anticipated to be built in two years, Farace said.

“I think it’s good because, obviously, as the population gets older, we need to make sure we have enough options for seniors,” Farace said.