New name, new offerings for Downtown Elgin Market as it kicks off 24th season Friday

The Downtown Elgin Market returns for its 24th season Friday. Courtesy of Downtown Elgin Market

The Downtown Elgin Market will kick off its 24th season on Friday, and even though organizers dropped the word Farmers from its name, the focus on fresh, artisanal goods remains the same.

Around 60 vendors are signed up to participate, including 17 new offerings this year, said market manager Sarah Michaels of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, the group organizing the weekly event.

She said the name change reflects the variety of offerings the market brings each week.

“People thought farmers just meant fruits and vegetables,” Michaels said. “But we have farmers that have apiaries, that sell meat or olive oil.

"We just wanted to be a little more broad since we have so many different products to offer,” she added.

About two-thirds of the vendors sell food or drink products, with others offering crafts, candles, art and more.

In addition to the new name, the market, located again along the River Walk Promenade on South Riverside Drive between East Chicago Street and Prairie Street, has several new things to offer this year based on customer feedback from last year.

The market will be open an hour later each Friday during the summer, from 3 to 8 p.m. until Aug. 30. It will close at 7 p.m. from Sept. 6 to the final day on Oct. 11.

Special expansion market events will coincide with summer festivals, including Juneteenth, Love on the Lawn, Hispanic Heritage Week and more.

Live music, cooking demos, additional vendors and other features that reflect the events will be added during those weeks.

“It’s exciting to work with these organizations to bring their networks to our event and our business owners,” said Jennifer Fukala, executive director of DNA.

Popular returning vendors this season include Allison’s Wonderland Farm, Chicago Street Sunflower, Three Bees Honey Farms, Sophie’s Mango agua frescas, and Nourish, which will offer sourdough breads.

Highlights from the list of new vendors include a couple of places to get some walking around food while you enjoy the market.

Magic Crepes will offer made-to-order sweet and savory crepes. Greek Triangles will sell hand-wrapped spanakopita, the savory Greek pie made with crispy layers of phyllo dough, which they’ll offer with the classic spinach filling as well as various other creative variations.

Downtown businesses will again be offering alcoholic drinks at the market for the 21+ shopping crowd, including Vern’s Tavern, Side Street Studio Arts, El Patio, Kubo and BeaUnique Latin Kitchen.

About 20,000 people visited the market last year.

“This market has always been about how can we grow a thriving downtown,” Fukala said. “And now that we’ve had success the last couple of years, we’re excited that the market has become part of the community culture.”